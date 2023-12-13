               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zabukh Village Started Operating A Full Secondary School


12/13/2023 5:21:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Zabukh village secondary school in Lachin district has opened its doors for students, the State Agency for Preschool and General Education said, Azernews reports.

The school is designed for 176 students, and the total area of the building is 1,245 square meters. The school has 11 classrooms, chemistry, physics, and computer science labs, a canteen, a medical room, assembly and gymnasium halls, a military training room, and a library.

MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107586480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search