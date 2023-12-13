Zabukh Village Started Operating A Full Secondary School

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Zabukh village secondary school in Lachin district has opened
its doors for students, the State Agency for Preschool and General
Education said, Azernews reports.
The school is designed for 176 students, and the total area of
the building is 1,245 square meters. The school has 11 classrooms,
chemistry, physics, and computer science labs, a canteen, a medical
room, assembly and gymnasium halls, a military training room, and a
library.
