Speaker: Azerbaijan And Georgia Are United Not Only By Friendship But Also By Brotherly Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
There is a strong brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Speaker of the Georgian
Parliament Shalva Papuashvili telling in an interview with Georgian
media.
Speaker said he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,
Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, and Prime Minister Ali Asadov
during his visit to Baku and added that these meetings were very
productive.
"In all these meetings, of course, the spiritual bond in
relations between our countries was emphasized. It was noted that
it is not only friendship and strategic partnership that unites us.
We are united by brotherhood. We are friends who support each other
in a difficult moment and share each other's joy," the Speaker of
Parliament said.
