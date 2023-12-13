Tragic Explosion Claims One Life, Injures Six In Nowshera Coal Mine Mishap

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a devastating incident, an explosion rocked a coal mine in Nowshera, resulting in the tragic death of one worker and serious injuries to six others.

The incident took place at Tehsil Pabi Shahkot during mining operations, where nine miners found themselves buried under debris.

Immediate response was initiated by Rescue 1122 upon receiving information about the explosion. Two rescue ambulances rushed to the accident site, revealing that the mine collapsed during excavation led to the burial of nine workers under debris. Regrettably, one worker lost his life, and six sustained injuries. Two laborers were successfully rescued from the site.

Also Read: Mobile Hospitals Revitalize Healthcare in Merged Districts – KP Government's Initiative

After administering first aid to all the injured laborers, Rescue 1122 teams swiftly transferred them to Mian Rashid Hospital in dedicated rescue ambulances. The body of the deceased laborer was also transported to the hospital.

The injured workers identified in the mining accident include Khaista (30 years old, resident of Shangla), Salahuddin (41 years old, resident of Shangla), Jahan Khan (37 years old, resident of Shangla), Jahan Bakht (55 years old, resident of Shangla), and others.

In response to the tragic incident, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Khalid Iqbal Khattak has ordered a comprehensive inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the explosion and ensure accountability for the unfortunate event.