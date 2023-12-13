               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Opens Session On Wed.


12/13/2023 5:18:53 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA --The National Assembly session opened on Wednesday by Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun to resume discussions regarding items on the parliament's agenda.
The session focused on committees' reports concerned with draft laws and proposals that included a third report on the establishment of the Kuwaiti advanced industries company. (end)
