Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Opens Session On Wed.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA --The National Assembly session opened on Wednesday by Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun to resume discussions regarding items on the parliament's agenda. The session focused on committees' reports concerned with draft laws and proposals that included a third report on the establishment of the Kuwaiti advanced industries company. (end) nmo

