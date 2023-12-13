Air Quality Declines In Several Cities In India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Air quality deteriorated in New Delhi as Air Quality Index registered Severe and Very Poor on Wednesday. According the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) several cities crossed 400 mark in a 500 basis scale.

According to CPCB, several areas fell into the severe category like Anand Vihar (415), Ashok Vihar (412) and Narela (408). Other cities like Moti Bagh (368), Punjabi Bagh (397) Indira Gandhi International Airport (355) fell into the 'very poor' category. The Air Quality Index in New Delhi registered 375 declining from 355.

For last several weeks, the Indian capital city has witnessed air quality index between poor, very poor and severe. Emissions from vehicles, firecrackers, paddy straw burning and other local pollution sources have made New Delhi the worst city in the world in terms of air quality.

According to the air quality classification, a reading above 400 is considered dangerous for people's health, especially people suffering from diseases. An Air Quality Index reading of 50 degrees or less is considered safe and healthy, while readings above 100 degrees are considered unhealthy. (end)

atk













MENAFN13122023000071011013ID1107586445