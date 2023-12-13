OIC Condemn Israeli Occupation For Confiscating Palestinian Homes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned the Israeli occupation decision to confiscate the homes and lands of Palestinians in the town of Silwan in Jerusalem in order to build a railway.

In a statement, the OIC considered such decisions as an extension of Israeli occupation policy to Judaize the holy city of Jerusalem and change its geographical, demographical and historical importance.

The OIC affirmed that all procedures taken by the occupation authorities are illegal and invalid according to international laws and United Nation resolutions in this context.

The Organization called on the international community, in particulate, the UN Security Council, to hold its political, legal obligation and put and an end to the Israeli occupation violation and atrocities in the occupied Palestinian lands. (end)

