OIC Welcomes UNGA's Resolution On Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Wednesday the UNGA resolution, which called for a ceasefire based on the alarming humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

A statement by the OIC commended the resolution, voted in favor by 153 countries, saying that it reflected a widespread international support for Palestine.

It affirmed that the world necessitated an immediate halt to the Israeli heinous actions that amounted to war crimes and genocide against innocent Palestinian people in Gaza and elsewhere.

The OIC called up on the international community to force the Israeli aggressors to halt their actions in line with international laws and norms.

The UNGA late Tuesday adopted a resolution in regards to the Israeli occupation illegal actions in occupied Palestinian lands.

The resolution saw 153 countries voting in favor of a ceasefire, while 10 members voted against the motion and 23 countries abstained.

The resolution called for the respect of international and humanitarian laws connected with the protection of innocent civilians and also urged the unconditional release of all hostages in addition to ensuring uninterrupted movement of humanitarian aid. (end)

