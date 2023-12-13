Baghdad, Washington Discuss Protection Of Diplomatic Missions, Coalition Forces In Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Mohammad S. Al-Sudani discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the Iraqi governments measures in protecting the diplomatic missions and coalition forces in Iraq.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Blinken where they reviewed bilateral ties and means to develop them as well as the latest regional and global developments, the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's commitment to protect diplomatic missions and international coalition forces, asserting that his country's Security Forces' ability in tracking the perpetrators of the attacks on the diplomatic missions without any external assistance.

He also affirmed Baghdad's keenness in building partnerships with other countries and instilling stability in the region by joining forces in facing economical, security and climate challenges.

Secretary Blinken welcomed the actions taken by the Iraqi government in ensuring the safety of the diplomatic missions and embassies and their pursuit of the assailants.

Al-Sudani had previously reviewed the same security issues in a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on December ninth, a day after the attack on the US embassy.

The attack on the Iraqi military forces, which includes the international coalition forces in Baghdad, Anbar and Irbil, escalated in conjunction with Israel's war on Gaza. (end)

