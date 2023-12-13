Drug Discount Card Market Revenue Report With Forecast To 2031 | Latest Insightace Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies covered in this study are GoodRx, SingleCare, WellCard Savings, RxSaver, Optum Perks, Kroger Prescription Savings Club, ScriptSave, Walmart Rx Savings Program, Prescription Hope, FamilyWize, NeedyMeds, Humana, AARP Prescription Discounts (UnitedHealth Group), Blink Health, Coast2Coast Rx, HealthWarehouse, Inc., Inside Rx (Express Scripts), Simple Savings Card, United Networks of America, USA Rx, Watertree Health Jersey City, NJ,, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Drug Discount Card Market - (By Type (Branded Cards and Generic Cards), By Therapeutic Category (Cardiovascular drugs, Diabetes drugs, Pain medications, Mental health medications, Cancer drugs, and Others), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031." According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Drug Discount Card Market is valued at US$ 14.46 Billion in 2022 , and it is expected to reach US$ 28.88 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 . Introducing medicine discount cards is a ray of hope, providing a vital lifeline to individuals in desperate need. Often overlooked in the larger healthcare debate, these cards are critical in maintaining accessible and cheap access to critical pharmaceuticals. This article delves into the complexities of drug discount cards, delving into their fundamental relevance, operational mechanics, and far-reaching impact on the healthcare scene. As healthcare costs continue to rise, there is a greater need for cost-effective solutions, such as prescription discount cards. These cards make it possible for people to get necessary prescriptions without paying expensive out-of-pocket costs. In addition, integrating digital platforms and mobile applications has simplified the distribution and use of medicine discount cards. This technological improvement improves cardholder accessibility and ease, further boosting market expansion.

Free PDF Report Brochure @

Recent Developments: In September 2023 , GoodRx, a healthcare company based in the United States that operates a telemedicine platform as well as a free website and mobile app that tracks prescription drug prices, announced a partnership with MedImpact, an independent, trend-focused pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), to integrate its drug coupons at the point of sale. In June 2021 , Walmart expanded the range of advantages provided to members of its Walmart+ membership program. The Walmart+ Rx for less program provides extra discounts on frequently prescribed prescriptions, such as those for cardiovascular health, mental well-being, allergies, diabetic control, and antibiotics. List of Prominent Players in the Drug Discount Card Market:



GoodRx

SingleCare Services

WellCard Savings

RxSaver

Optum Perks

Kroger Prescription Savings Club

ScriptSave WellRx

Walmart Rx Savings Program

Prescription Hope

FamilyWize

NeedyMeds

Humana

AARP Prescription Discounts (UnitedHealth Group)

Blink Health

Coast2Coast Rx

HealthWarehouse, Inc.

Inside Rx (Express Scripts)

Simple Savings Card

United Networks of America

USA Rx

Watertree Health Others

Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying:

Drug Discount Card Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 14.46 Billion Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 28.88 Billion Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.16 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, Therapeutic Category, sales Channel Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Several variables influence the prescription discount card business. For starters, the growing need for affordable healthcare solutions has resulted in an increase in the use of prescription discount cards. Consumers are actively looking for different ways to save money on their drugs in light of rising healthcare expenditures and expensive prescription drug prices. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders is another driver of this industry. As the number of people living with chronic illnesses grows, so does the demand for prescription pharmaceuticals. Individuals who depend on medication to treat their ailments may find drug discount cards to be a convenient and affordable solution.

Challenges:

There are also certain market challenges. One of the difficulties that prescription savings cards encounter is a lack of acceptance at all pharmacies. While many major pharmacies accept these cards, several smaller pharmacies do not participate in such programs. Customers who prefer to use their local or independent pharmacies may find this restricted acceptance a hurdle. Furthermore, drug pricing can be complicated, with talks including pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and pharmacies. As a result, even after applying a discount card, the final price may be more than expected, and consumers may struggle to appreciate the genuine cost reduction.

Regional Trends:

The North America Drug Discount Card Market is expected to record a major market revenue share, and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Collaborations between card issuers and pharmaceutical corporations boost market expansion by lowering drug prices. Government assistance through favourable policies and initiatives also drives the market ahead. The prescription discount card market in North America is positioned for continued expansion, answering the increasing need for affordable healthcare solutions thanks to a high degree of awareness and acceptability. Furthermore, government attempts to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability have created a favourable climate for industry growth. With these variables in play, the Asia-Pacific medication discount card market is positioned for steady and strong expansion in the coming years.





Read Report Snapshot :





Segmentation of Drug Discount Card Market-

By Type-



Branded Cards Generic Cards

By Therapeutic Category-



Cardiovascular drugs

Diabetes drugs

Pain medications

Mental health medications

Cancer drugs Others

By Sales Channel-



Online Offline

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: ... Site Visit: