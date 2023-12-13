Ball Bearing Market Size To Surpass USD 29.06 Billion By 2030, At A 4.55% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy,“Ball Bearing Market by Type (Self-Aligning Ball Bearings, Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings, Others), Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Mining & Construction, Medical, Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2030”, The Global Ball Bearing Market Is Expected to Grow From USD 22.23 Billion In 2023 to USD 29.06 Billion By 2030, at A Cagr Of 4.55 % During The Forecast Period

Ball Bearing report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

SKF Group, NSK Ltd., Schaeffler Group, NTN Corporation, Timken Company, JTEKT Corporation, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., The Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., RBC Bearings Incorporated, Wafangdian Bearing Group Corporation and C&U Group

Volatility in Raw Material Prices is Hindering the Market Growth

Trade policy shifts, imbalances in the ecology of supply and demand, volatility in foreign exchange rates, increased geopolitical threats in various regions, etc., can all have an effect on how much steel and aluminum bearing materials cost. In addition, regular lubrication is necessary for the bearing components-which include cages, shields, seals, and other elements-to guarantee low friction and smooth operation. This also results in expensive maintenance costs, which slow down the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

Ball Bearing Market by Type

Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

Deep Groove Ball Bearings

Angular Contact Ball Bearings

Others

Ball Bearing Market by Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Mining & Construction

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

The Ball Bearing market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Over the course of the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the largest growth in the ball bearing market. This is ascribed to the building, mining, and automobile industries' rapid development. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be driven by projects aimed at improving public facilities in rural areas. The study estimates that the Asia Pacific construction equipment industry is worth over USD 49 billion and is predicted to increase in the near future.

The ball bearing business is predicted to rise as a result of the increase in mining activity in Asia, North America, and Latin America. Due to abundant mineral resources, there has been a surge in mining activity in Latin America, particularly in Argentina, Chile, and Mexico, in recent years. For instance, two of Argentina's lithium projects, Salar del Rincón and Caucharí-Olaroz, are under development and have respective values of about USD 220 million and USD 425 million.

The primary ball bearing market share in Europe is now held by the automotive industry, and this trend is anticipated to continue. Leading car manufacturers and the biggest private R&D investors are found in Europe. Mercedes, BMW, Opel, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, Fiat, and Ferrari are a few examples. In the near future, it is anticipated that the developing infrastructure initiatives in Europe would propel this particular bearings business.

