LS Speaker Bans Visitor's Pass, Calls Meeting Of All Party Floor Leaders

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Following the massive security lapse in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has banned the visitor's pass and also called for an all party floor leaders meeting later in the day.

The decision was taken after a massive security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon, when two persons jumped from the visitor's gallery in the House causing a commotion.

The two persons also sprayed some gas. The Lok Sabha Speaker has also demanded for a detailed report on how this security breach took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla have also reached the Parliament to access the situation.

One of the persons wearing a blue jacket was seen climbing on the tables as he ran inside the House spraying yellow gas spreading fear on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

All the galleries of the Lok Sabha had two security officials present during the proceedings.

According to Delhi Police sources, both the persons who created a massive lapse from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha causing a massive security scare in the House have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan.

