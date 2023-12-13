Foreseeing World Economy Chokepoints In 2024

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The year that is about to end has been difficult in the West as major central banks tightened monetary policy much more than previously expected in the light of rampant and quite stubborn inflation.

Interestingly, though, the impact of such tight monetary policy on growth has been muted, with both the US and the eurozone avoiding recession, especially the former.

In Asia, China underperformed, growth-wise, compared with the very bright expectations stemming from an exit from the Covid-19 pandemic. Many Asian economies, though, overperformed, such as India but even Japan.

Beyond the short-term developments, 2023 has been a very important year in terms of increased fragmentation in the global economy. The US has drastically reduced its imports from China and foreign direct investment into China has decelerated, even sharply shrinking in October.

Another interesting divergence in the global economy regards inflation. While the West suffered from very high inflation in 2023, Asia's inflation has remained much more in control. The extreme case is China, which is ending the year with deflation on consumer and, much more so, wholesale prices.