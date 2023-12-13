Hard-Fought COP28 Agreement Suggests The Days Of Fossil Fuels Are Numbered But Climate Catastrophe Is Not Yet Averted

Author: Matt McDonald

( MENAFN - The Conversation) As negotiators stagger towards their beds in Dubai and another year's climate talks come to a close, it's time to take stock. Did COP28 achieve the big breakthrough the world needs on climate change?

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.