Tehran denounces EU’s decision to impose extra sanctions on Iranian Individuals, organizations

(MENAFN) The spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the European Union Council's decision to impose additional sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations, characterizing the move as "destructive" and based on false accusations.



Nasser Kanaani, in a statement issued on Tuesday, condemned the politically motivated action by the EU Council, asserting that it will only serve to heighten obstacles to collaboration.



Kanaani firmly denounced the counterproductive measures taken by the EU Council, which imposed sanctions on five Iranian companies and six individuals on Monday.



The allegations against them suggest involvement in Iran's research and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), purportedly linked to the conflict in Ukraine. The spokesperson emphasized the lack of foundation for these accusations, expressing concern about the negative impact of such actions on diplomatic relations and cooperation.



Kanaani forewarned the EU that the EU would not benefit from the desperate attempts of certain destructive currents with particular political agendas to disseminate false information and impose pointless sanctions; rather, they would "only add to the self-created obstacles in the way of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe."



Continuing his statement, Kanaani pointed out the European Union's emphasis on international law and the UN Charter, highlighting, however, the Union's apparent disregard for the severe breaches of human rights and international humanitarian law occurring in Gaza and the West Bank. In these regions, he noted, the Israeli regime is allegedly engaged in acts of ethnic cleansing and genocide.



Kanaani reiterated Iran's stance against war and took the European Union to task for what he perceived as insufficient efforts to intervene and curb what he described as the Zionist regime's brutal assaults on Gaza.

