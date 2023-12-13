The US House of Representatives allows prohibiting uranium import from Russia

(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives has given its approval to legislation that seeks to prohibit the import of uranium from Russia for use in nuclear power plants. The move, reported by Anadolu on Tuesday, outlines a ban on uranium imports, with a 90-day enforcement period following the passage of the draft law, accounting for certain exemptions. Notably, the draft legislation includes provisions for exemptions, allowing the import of low-enriched uranium from Russia under specific circumstances.



The exemptions come into play if the US Secretary of Energy determines that there is no alternative source available to operate a nuclear reactor or meet the needs of a US nuclear power company. Additionally, allowances may be made if the shipments are deemed to be in the national interest. The nuanced approach aims to balance restrictions on uranium imports with considerations for critical energy infrastructure and national security requirements.



For this legislation to become law, it must navigate through the Senate approval process and receive the signature of US President Joe Biden. The proposed restrictions underscore ongoing efforts within the US to address concerns related to the supply chain of critical materials, particularly those with implications for the nation's nuclear power sector.

