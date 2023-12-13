Iran’s non-oil exports to Ghana reaches USD116.3M in 7 months

(MENAFN) During the initial seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), Iran recorded non-oil commodity exports amounting to USD116.3 million to Ghana, as stated by the spokesperson of the Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Ruhollah Latifi. Additionally, Iran imported goods worth USD5.9 million from Ghana within the same period.



Latifi highlighted Ghana as Iran's foremost export destination and the third-largest source of imports among African trade partners during the first seven months of the current year.



The total Iranian export to Africa during this period amounted to 1.205 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at USD434 million.



However, Latifi noted a decline in Iran's export to Africa, with a 53 percent decrease in value and a 33 percent reduction in weight compared to the corresponding period last year.



Iran also imported 38,122 tons of goods from Africa, valued at USD47.434 million, reflecting a 21 percent decrease in worth and a 42 percent drop in weight compared to the same period in the previous year.



Despite facing sanctions, pressure, and disruptions from the West, Iran has maintained its longstanding commitment to its principled policy towards Africa, fostering economic relations and cooperation based on political and cultural commonalities.



While economic relations between Iran and Africa experienced growth during certain periods, challenges such as economic crises and sanctions have contributed to fluctuations in the relationship over the years.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107586370