Gaza government declares over 87 journalists died in Israeli attacks since October 7

(MENAFN) Since October 7, at least 87 journalists have lost their lives in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the government media office in the besieged Palestinian enclave on Wednesday.



The most recent casualty, Abdulkarim Oda, fell victim to an Israeli attack, according to the statement issued by the media office. This marks an increase from the previous count on Monday, which documented 86 journalists who had lost their lives in the war on Gaza.



The Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip has involved aerial and ground bombardments, along with the imposition of a siege and a ground offensive in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



The toll on journalists is part of a broader human cost, with Gaza's health authorities reporting that at least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed, and 50,100 others have sustained injuries during the Israeli onslaught. The situation remains deeply concerning as the conflict continues to unfold in the region.

