Epic Games emerges triumphant in lawsuit against Google

(MENAFN) In a significant legal victory, Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, has emerged triumphant in its lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of operating an illegal monopoly through the Google Play app store. The ruling, delivered by the jury, asserts that Google transformed its app store into an unlawful monopoly. This legal battle unfolded over three years, with Epic Games taking legal action against both Apple and Google for allegedly maintaining illegal monopolies in their respective app stores.



The core of Epic Games' complaint against Google revolved around allegations of anti-competitive practices and the imposition of high fees, reaching up to 30%, on application developers. The verdict represents a setback for Google, which, alongside Apple, oversees one of the largest app stores globally. The potential implications of this ruling could reshape the entire landscape of app distribution, providing developers with increased influence over how their apps are distributed and monetized.



In response to the ruling, Epic Games issued a statement asserting that the decision underscores the illegality of Google's App Store practices. Epic Games accuses Google of abusing its monopoly position, extracting exorbitant fees, stifling competition, and hindering innovation within the app ecosystem. Google, however, has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that it competes vigorously with Apple's App Store on the fronts of price, quality, and security.



The outcome of this legal battle introduces a new dimension to the ongoing discourse surrounding app store practices, with potential repercussions for the industry's giants and the developers reliant on these platforms for app distribution and monetization.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107586366