PFAS Remediation Market Worth USD 1,125.96 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +13% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PFAS Remediation Market

PFAS Remediation Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The PFAS Remediation Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the PFAS Remediation Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the PFAS Remediation Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide PFAS Remediation Market in the coming years.

The PFAS Remediation market is projected to grow from USD 478.65 Million in 2024 to USD 1,125.96 Million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2030.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of PFAS Remediation Report @

#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Veolia Environments, SUEZ, Jacobs Engineering Group, AECOM, Golder Associates, Terracon, Clean Earth, Wood Group, PerkinElmer, Battelle Memorial Institute, ExxonMobil, Peroxy Chem, Xylem Inc., GZA Geo Environmental, Inc., TRC Companies, Inc., CycloPure, Inc., American Water, Charah Solutions, Inc., QED Environmental Systems, Cytec Solvay Group and other Prominent players.

Key Developments

In March 2022, Veolia North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veolia Group, announced the integration of its businesses with Suez Group's assets in the U.S. and Canada

In October 2021, Clean Harbors, Inc. completed the acquisition of HydroChemPSC, a U.S.-based provider of utility services, specialty maintenance, and industrial cleaning"

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the PFAS Remediation Market. The major and emerging players of the PFAS Remediation Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the PFAS Remediation market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the PFAS Remediation market

PFAS Remediation Market by Remediation Technology, 2020-2030, USD Million

Activated Carbon Adsorption

In-situ Chemical Oxidation

Ex-situ Treatment

Ion Exchange

Bioremediation

Others

PFAS Remediation Market by Environmental Medium 2020-2030, USD Million

Groundwater Remediation

Soil Remediation

Surface Water and Sediment Remediation

PFAS Remediation Market by Contaminant Type 2020-2030, USD Million

PFOA and PFOS

Multiple PFAS Compounds

PFAS Remediation Market by End Use Industry, 2020-2030, USD Million

Manufacturing and Industrial

Municipal and Drinking Water Systems

Military and Defense

Environmental Consulting and Engineering Firms

PFAS Remediation Market by Service Type, 2020-2030, USD Million

Consulting and Assessment Services

Remediation Equipment and Technology Providers

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the PFAS Remediation market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in the PFAS Remediation market. Asia Pacific accounted for the 35 % market share across the globe. The Asia-Pacific region has faced extensive PFAS contamination due to various factors, including industrial activities, military bases, and the use of firefighting foams. This contamination has led to a pressing need for PFAS remediation. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, has become a global manufacturing hub. Many industries in the region have historically used PFAS-containing materials, resulting in contamination. This has driven the demand for remediation services. Some countries in the Asia-Pacific region have taken proactive steps to address PFAS contamination. Governments have introduced regulations and guidelines, creating a conducive environment for PFAS remediation projects.

For More Information or Query, Visit @

.

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the PFAS Remediation market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the PFAS Remediation market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular PFAS Remediation market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on PFAS Remediation

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving PFAS Remediation

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the PFAS Remediation market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

What is new in 2024?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the PFAS Remediation market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the PFAS Remediation market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer's business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for PFAS Remediation.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for PFAS Remediation market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( ... ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size To Worth USD 15.89 billion by 2029|CAGR of +6.5%

Blow Molding Resins Market Size To Worth USD 87.15 billion by 2029|CAGR of +7.3%

Global Petroleum Resin Market Size To Worth USD 5.07 billion by 2029|CAGR of +7.03%

Cyanate Ester Resin Market Size To Worth USD 733.45 million by 2029|CAGR of +11.6%

Barrier Resins Market Size To Worth USD 20.66 billion by 2029|CAGR of +6%

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn