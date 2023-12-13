Biden Warns Netanyahu Risks Losing Support For Gaza War

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday that the country risked losing global support for its war against Hamas because of its "indiscriminate" bombing of Gaza.

In his most blunt remarks since the October 7, Biden told donors that Netanyahu needed to "change" his stance on a two-state solution for the Palestinians.

Biden told a campaign event in Washington that Israel had "most of the world supporting it" after the Hamas attacks.

"But they're starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place," Biden said.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that more than 18,400 people -- also mostly civilians -- had been killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardment of the coastal territory.

Biden had previously refrained from describing Israeli bombing as "indiscriminate."

And speaking later Tuesday at a news conference, Biden toned down his comments somewhat.

He said that the United States has to support Israel in the face of the brutality of October 7, but that "the safety of innocent Palestinians is still of great concern."

He also announced that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be sent to Israel this week for discussions with the war cabinet.

An increasing number of voices in the United States, notably from the left wing of the Democratic Party, have called on Biden to take a firmer stand toward his Israeli ally, and even to condition US military aid.

Biden sounded similar warnings about Israel losing global support during a ceremony at the White House on Monday.

"We have to be careful. They have to be careful. The whole world's public opinion can shift overnight, we can't let that happen," he told guests.