Global oil prices decline amid OPEC+ production pressure

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, global oil prices experienced a notable decline, reaching their lowest levels in five months, driven by persistent pressure to increase oil supplies. The OPEC Plus group of oil-exporting countries' efforts to cut production faced challenges, contributing to the downward trend in prices. According to Bloomberg News Agency, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the US oil benchmark, fell by 4.3 percent to USD69 per barrel, marking its lowest level since June.



The decline in oil prices over the past seven weeks represents the longest continuous period of decrease since 2018, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in the global oil market. Despite the OPEC Plus group's decision to reduce production by two million barrels per day in the coming year, non-member countries, particularly the United States, are increasing their production. The rise in production is occurring concurrently with signs of a slowdown in the pace of oil demand growth in China, the world's largest importer of the commodity.



Last week, oil prices already experienced a dip to their lowest levels in months, fueled by increased production from non-OPEC Plus nations. Although crude prices initially showed an uptick in today's trading, supported by a weakening US dollar, they later relinquished those gains.



The continuous decline in oil prices is compounded by data revealing a surge in the weekly average of Russian crude oil exports via oil tankers, reaching the highest levels since early July. Additionally, a US government body revised its estimates for average oil production in the United States this year, projecting an increase of 30,000 barrels per day compared to the previous month's estimates. These factors contribute to the ongoing challenges in stabilizing global oil prices amidst fluctuating production levels and evolving demand dynamics.

