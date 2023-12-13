Qatar, Iran Explore Strategies For Enhanced Ties Across Various Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the ninth session of the Qatari-Iranian Joint Committee, which took place in Tehran. Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani of Qatar and Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H E Ali Akbar Mehrabian chaired the session. The event was also attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, The Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce.

In his speech during the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry, commended the close and distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran. He noted that these relations have been consolidated through official visits exchanged between the two countries, highlighting the shared commitment of the leadership of both nations to advance the development and diversification of bilateral cooperation.

He stated that the meeting represents an important opportunity to build on the results reached during the previous session of the Joint Committee, and it also reflects the mutual dedication of both sides to continue efforts to enhance the collaboration between the two countries. He shared his vision that this meeting will contribute to expanding and diversifying the strategic partnership between the two nations, opening new horizons and creating opportunities for the Qatari and Iranian business sectors. He also expressed confidence in the contribution of the Qatari-Iranian Business Council to strengthening intra-regional trade, facilitating the flow of goods and services, and enhancing partnership between the Qatari and Iranian business sectors.

The Minister highlighted the positive investment prospects available within the State of Qatar, encouraging Iranian investors and companies to delve into these opportunities and leverage them to initiate successful investment partnerships, anchored in the shared visions and objectives of both countries.

During the Qatari-Iranian Joint Committee, the two sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in various sectors of shared interest and reviewed progress on the recommendations of the joint technical work team. Additionally, both parties discussed various means to strengthen collaborative efforts in several areas including trade and industry, customs, healthcare, scientific research, transportation, maritime shipping, communications and information technology, agriculture, free zones, culture, sports as well as the workforce.

On the sidelines of the Qatari-Iranian Joint Committee, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani also met Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran. The meeting featured previewing issues of common interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and industry.