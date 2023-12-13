748 Building Permits Issued In November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A total of 748 building permits had been issued in November 2023 in various municipalities in the State of Qatar, a decline by 3% compared to 769 building permits issued in October 2023, according to data issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) yesterday.

Comparing number of permits issued in November with those issued in the previous month, a decline was noticed in most municipalities: Al Khor (39%), Umm Slal (33%), Al Sheehaniya and Al Da'ayen (18%) for each, and Al Wakrah (7%). On the other hand, there was a clear increase in the municipalities of Al Rayyan (33%), and Al Doha (1%). Al Shamal municipality maintain same number of issued permits.

According to their geographical distribution, the municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 240 permits, (32%) of the total issued permits. The municipality of Al Doha came in second place with 144 permits (19%), followed by municipality of Al Da'ayen with 130 permits (17%), then Al Wakrah municipality with 125 permits (17%). The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 51 permits (7%), Al Khor 27 permits (4%), Al Sheehaniya 18 permits (2%), and finally Al Shammal 13 permits (2%).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 35% (265 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of November.

While the percentage of additions permits constituted 61% (457 permits), and finally fencing permits with 4% (26 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas top the list, accounting for 82% (192 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by dwellings of housing loans permits by 13% (30 permits), and apartments buildings permits by 6% (13 permits).

On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 53% (16 permits), followed by industrial buildings, e.g. workshops/factories with 23% (7 permits), then mosques with 13% (4 permits).

Data on building completion certificates issued during November revealed that the municipality of Al Rayyan come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 96 certificates (27%) of the total issued certificates, while Al Wakrah municipality came in second place with 87 certificates (24%), followed by municipality of Al Da'ayen with 75 certificates (21%), then municipality of Al Doha with 49 certificates (14%).

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 22 certificates 6%, Al Khor 16 certificates 4%, Al Sheehaniya 11 certificates 3% , AL Shammal 2 certificates 1%.

In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 81% (291 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of November 2023, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 19% (67 certificates).

By analyzing new residential buildings completion certificates data, villas top the list, accounting for 80% (172 certificates) of all new residential buildings completion certificates, followed by dwellings of housing loans by 15% (32 certificates), then apartments buildings certificates by 4% (8 certificates).

On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings completion certificates with 59% (45 certificates), followed by industrial buildings e.g. workshops and factories with 24% (18 certificates), then Mosques with 12% (9 certificates).

Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.