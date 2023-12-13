QNB First Members To Enjoy Exclusive Offers On Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, launched an exclusive campaign for its QNB First Members on the occassion of Qatar National Day.

During the campaign, running from 14 to 23 December 2023, QNB First Members will enjoy an exclusive discount of up to 50% from participating lifestyle partners inclduing hotels, restaurants, health and beauty, shopping and much more across Doha.

QNB First, a premium banking segment, provides its Members with attractive products and services, and exceptional lifestyle benefits, through this type of distinguished campaigns, to suit their high living standards.

Commenting on this campaign, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Retail at QNB said:“On the special occasion of Qatar National Day, we wanted to treat our QNB First Members distingusihly. These exclusive and attractive offers are provided to our valued customers to mark this special day, and to share with them the feelings of pride and unity”.

For more information, QNB First Members can view offers through QNB Explorer Mobile application.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.