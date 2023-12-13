Moci Unveils Business Insights Exclusively For USQBC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Qatar Business Council (USQBC), in collaboration with its longstanding partner, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, hosted a pivotal event on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Waldorf Astoria Lusail. The gathering brought together esteemed members, industry leaders, and key representatives for an insightful session delving into the latest developments in business-related laws and regulations within the State of Qatar.

USQBC and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have maintained a robust Memorandum of Understanding for several years, considering the Ministry a cornerstone in the Council's path to success. This enduring partnership was notable during the event, where Sheikha Mayes Al Thani, Managing Director of the US Qatar Business Council in Qatar, and H E Saleh Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, shared valuable insights and perspectives.

Sheikha Mayes Al Thani expressed,“The collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been instrumental in our journey. This event marks another milestone in our partnership, providing a platform for industry leaders to gain valuable insights into the evolving business landscape in Qatar.”

Saleh Al Khulaifi added,“The enduring partnership between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the US Qatar Business Council is a testament to our shared vision and commitment. This event not only highlights our past achievements but also sets the stage for future endeavors. We are dedicated to fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and growth, ensuring that the business ties between Qatar and the United States continue to flourish.”