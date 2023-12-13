QICDRC Panel Explores Crucial Role Of International Law Towards Global Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) held a panel discussion titled“The Role of International Law in Resolving Territorial Disputes” at the 21st edition of the Doha Forum yesterday. During this discussion, the panellists emphasised the significance of international law in safeguarding peace, international relations, and security.

Chaired by Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, President of the Qatar International Court and former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the panel comprised international experts including the Honourable Bart Magunda Katureebe, Former Minister of Justice and Chief Justice of Uganda; Dominic Grieve, barrister and former Attorney General of England and Wales; and Dr. Dalia Fahmy, Professor of Political Science and Director of International Relations and Diplomacy at Long Island University.

The Honourable Bart Magunda Katureebe, Former Chief Justice of Uganda, commented,“Many countries, including Uganda, have signed the Rome Statute. We must subject people to the same rules; indeed, African states have commented on the International Criminal Court, highlighting its focus on prosecuting Africans. We need to apply the law equally, whether in international courts, regional courts, or national courts. However, the immediate question is: How can we avoid reaching this point and resolve the issues peacefully?”

Dominic Grieve, barrister and former Attorney General of England and Wales, shared,“We have certainly been striving to make progress in holding individuals accountable for violations of international humanitarian law before the International Criminal Court. The principles of self-defence, proportionality, and necessity are inevitably quite challenging to establish. We lack a supreme world tribunal to address such issues; it's a political game, a play between the powerful and the weak.”

Dr. Dalia Fahmy, Director of International Relations and Diplomacy and Professor of Political Science at Long Island University, reiterated,“By upholding principles such as non-aggression, judicial adjudication, and arbitration, International Laws provide states with peaceful avenues to resolve differences, ensuring accountability for those who defy these laws in the International Criminal Court, which is responsible for the investigating and, when necessary, prosecuting individuals charged with grave crimes against humanity. Disregard for international humanitarian law scars our collective consciousness.”

Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, President of the Qatar International Court and former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales stated,“The rule of law is as important in international relations as it is within a State. The discussions shared today emphasized what must be done to adhere to the peaceful settlement of disputes through judication, arbitration, and mediation.”

The Qatar International Court's active participation in the Doha Forum reinforces its commitment to collaborate with global leaders and policymakers. This ongoing engagement aims to identify solutions that uphold the Rule of Law and enhance public trust in the legal, regulatory, and judicial systems.