Al Sadd, Al Duhail Eye Points In High-Octane ESL Tie

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd will host Al Duhail in an eagerly-awaited clash today eyeing full points at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium to consolidate their top spot in the Expo Stars League (ESL).

The arch rivals are squaring off for the first in the top flight this season after their game was postponed due to their AFC Champions League campaigns.

Al Sadd are leading the points standing with 25 points while Al Duhail, who comfortably clinched the title last season, are struggling on 17 points as both the teams have played an equal number of nine games so far.

With Al Sadd hoping to strengthen their first place and Al Duhail desperate to cut the lead, the Qatar heavyweights known for producing high-octane action are expected to play another thriller, which will kick off at 7:30pm.

Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik hoped his players would display a special performance in the match despite a busy schedule of matches.

Al Duhail's players in action during a training session.

“I hope that our preparations for this match will be special, which I expect will be difficult and strong between the two teams,” Rizik told a pre-match press conference.

“Currently, we are in an excellent stage in terms of technical and physical aspects, and I hope that we will reach our best levels against Al Duhail to score three points,” he added.

While unbeaten Al Sadd are returning to action after thrashing Al Rayyan 4-0 in Qatar Clasico, Al Duhail are looking to return to winning ways after a shock defeat to Umm Salal and a draw against Qatar SC.

Al Duhail assistant coach Thierry Claude, who will lead the Red Knights in absence of head coach Christophe Galtier, said his team was completely focused on sealing three points.

“We are giving this match a lot of attention and focus because we are working to achieve victory,” Claude told reporters.

“We are working continuously with the players in order to bring them to the ideal degree of physical, technical and psychological preparation for this important match.”

Al Duhail are currently ranked fifth in the table, also trailing Al Gharafa (24 points), Al Wakrah (21 points) and Al Rayyan (19 points).