Qatar Launches Many Initiatives To Mitigate Impact Of Climate Change: Environment Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani underlined that Qatar has launched many projects and initiatives to minimise the impact of climate change, invest in clean energy and achieve efficient consumption; pointing to the progress the country has achieved in reducing emissions of the energy and water sector.



In a speech before the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) which concludes today in the United Arab Emirates, he noted that Al Kharsaah solar power plant is one of the important steps and prominent examples of Qatar's keenness on investing in projects that aim at reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment.

The plant occupies an area of more than 10 square kilometers, includes more than 1,800,000 solar panels, and is set to supply 10% of the country's peak electricity consumption.

His Excellency added that Qatar is currently building two solar energy plants in the industrial cities belonging to QatarEnergy with a total capacity reaching 870 megawatts. Production is expected to begin by 2025, bringing the country's total power production capacity from solar energy up to 1.7 gigawatts approximately.

HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change noted that Qatar gives top priority to issues related to protecting the environment and addressing climate change in all fields.

The country continues efforts to fulfill the obligations made under the Paris Agreement, and has submitted its updated national contributions report which highlights the level of ambitious achievements it seeks to achieve. Preserving and developing the environment is one of the four main pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

His Excellency noted that Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy sets a number of environmental priorities, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, as part of efforts to contribute to achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal. The sovereign fund of the State of Qatar also constitutes an important engine for green investment.

He added that Qatar attaches great importance to issues related to technology and innovation given its role in supporting mitigation and adaptation measures in various sectors, and in providing new solutions to the challenges posed by climate change. To that end, the country is keen on concluding global partnerships and supporting the establishment of technological research and development institutions.

The Minister said that Qatar has long contributed to supplying global markets with clean energy sources through the production of highly efficient natural gas, which is an environmentally friendly source that has an important role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. The country has also launched an initiative to establish the Global Drylands Alliance, which is one of the international mechanisms that aim at confronting climate change and achieving food security.