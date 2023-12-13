Apple to launch new security mode named ‘Stolen Device Protection’

(MENAFN) Apple is set to introduce an innovative security mode, known as Stolen Device Protection, for iPhones, aiming to fortify user privacy in situations where their private passcode may be compromised by thieves or attackers. This feature establishes an additional layer of security, particularly when the user's phone is situated outside familiar locations such as home or work.



When activated in unfamiliar locations, Stolen Device Protection requires the utilization of Apple's FaceID facial recognition in conjunction with the passcode for executing sensitive actions, such as accessing stored passwords or wiping the phone.



This added security measure prevents malicious activities by thieves who might have obtained the passcode. Moreover, attempts to change the user's Apple ID password or disable FaceID face recognition face a mandatory one-hour delay and necessitate passing a FaceID check once again.



The introduction of this feature responds to security concerns raised by incidents identified by The Wall Street Journal, where attackers exploit social engineering tactics, such as befriending or spying on victims at bars, to extract passcodes. Subsequently, the stolen passcode is used to disable crucial theft protections like Apple's Activation Lock or Lost Mode.



This is particularly significant as a functional stolen iPhone holds more value in the illicit market than one locked down through software, often needing to be sold for parts.



Prior to this enhancement, Apple's privacy and stolen device protections, including the FaceID facial recognition tool, were exclusively tied to the passcode. This meant that anyone possessing a stolen device and the corresponding passcode could gain full control over the phone. The implementation of Stolen Device Protection allows users to safeguard their iPhones more effectively by adding an extra layer of security in situations prone to theft or unauthorized access.



For those equipped with the latest developer beta of iOS 17.3, the Stolen Device Protection feature can be activated through the settings under Face ID and Passcode.

