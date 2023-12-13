Google’s defeat to Epic Games may have slight effect in short-term

(MENAFN) On Monday, a federal jury concluded that Google's app store engaged in anticompetitive behavior, a development that may not lead to immediate changes in the Google Play store and is unlikely to significantly impact revenue. While the ruling itself may not bring swift alterations, it could bolster other ongoing antitrust cases against Google, albeit these cases are expected to take considerable time to reach resolutions.



The legal dispute initiated in 2020 when Epic Games accused Google of leveraging its dominant position in Android development to secure deals with device manufacturers and impose excessive fees on consumers. Google, which charges between 15 percent and 30 percent for digital purchases on its platform, removed Epic's popular game Fortnite from its store after the gaming company attempted to bypass these fees by directly charging users.



Following a four-week trial in a federal court in northern California, the jury unanimously determined that Google had established and maintained monopoly power in both the Android app distribution market and the in-app billing market for digital transactions. Epic Games had previously filed a similar lawsuit against Apple, but the appeal in federal court was unsuccessful.



Epic CEO Tim Sweeney attributed the trial victory to revelations that Google allegedly deleted or failed to retain records related to its confidential agreements with app developers. Sweeney pointed out the significance of this being a jury trial, distinguishing it from the judge-decided Apple case.



This decision coincides with Google facing separate antitrust lawsuits by the Justice Department in Virginia and Washington, D.C. The next phase involves Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California determining potential remedies, which could include changes to Google Play Store rules as sought by Epic, rather than monetary compensation.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107586186