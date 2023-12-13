Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 13 December 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
| Sale
| Stop-rate (per cent)
| Pro-rata
| Price
| 98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I
| 260
| 160
| 3.54
| 100 %
| 99.2485
| 98 19310 DKT 03/06/24 II
| 120
| 120
| 3.43
| 100 %
| 98.3969
| Total
| 380
| 280
|
|
|
The sale will settle 15 December 2023.
MENAFN13122023004107003653ID1107586182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.