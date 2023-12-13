Cellular Concrete Market Is Expected To Grow At 5.6% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cellular Concrete Market

Cellular Concrete Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the“Cellular Concrete Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Cellular Concrete market report offers the historical data for 2017 to 2022 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2023 to 2030 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research report helps the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market.

The Cellular Concrete Market is expected to grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 3.28 billion by 2030 from USD 2.24 billion in 2023.

Recent Development

.16 May 2023: – Saint-Gobain has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in India with Vibrant Energy – a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG) – to provide wind-solar electricity to 6 local Saint-Gobain sites.

.27 April 2023: CEMATRIX Corporation announced that it has entered into a Letter Agreement with Glavel Inc. that will provide for up to a USD 4 million phased strategic investment in Glavel.

2023's Latest Additions :

.In-depth analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, worldwide inflation concerns, China's transition away from its zero-Covid approach and the challenges of its reopening, disruptions in supply chains, tensions in global trade, and the looming recession risk

.Assessment of global competitiveness and the market shares held by significant competitors

.Evaluation of market reach across diverse regions: Robust/Active/Niche/Minor

.Engaging online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative custom updates

.Entry to digital archives and a Research Platform

.Complimentary updates for a full year

Top Key Players are covered in the Cellular Concrete Market Report:

.Saint Gobain

.Xella Group

.Cellucrete

.Cematrix

.Litebuilt

.Laston Italiana S.P.A

.Cellular Concrete Technologies

.Aerix Industries

.ACICO

.Shirke

.Broco Industries

.Aircrete Europe

Market Segment Analysis:

Cellular Concrete Market by Density, 2020-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Cubic Meters)

.High

.Medium

.Low

Cellular Concrete Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Cubic Meters)

.Building Materials

.Road Construction

.Void Filling

.Bridge Abutment

.Others

Cellular Concrete Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Cubic Meters)

.Residential Buildings

.Commercial Buildings

.Infrastructure

.Others

Regional Analysis:

.North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

.Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

.Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

.Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

.The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Cellular Concrete Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of The Cellular Concrete market.

– Changing market dynamics of the industry.

– In-depth market breakdown by Type, Application, etc.

– Historic, existing, and predictable market size in terms of extent and worth.

– Recent manufacturing trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of The Cellular Concrete market.

– Approaches to significant performers and product help.

– Prospective and niche sectors/regions exhibiting promising growth.

