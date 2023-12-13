Brayden Benson To Represent Bell Kemenah Racing (BKR) At The 39Th Annual Tulsa Shootout

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HARDSCRABBLE, DELAWARE, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bell Kemenah Racing (BKR) is excited to announce that Brayden Benson will represent the team at the 39th Annual Tulsa Shootout . The event will take place from December 27 to 31, 2023, at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Benson last competed at the 'September Scrappler' in the mod-lite competition, where he impressively placed 7th after starting 17th in the largest mod-lite race in Delaware."Since starting my journey in 2013, I've set my sights on the professional circuit. From my small-town upbringing, I harbor ambitions to leave a big mark in the racing world, and I am excited to make the BKR Racing team proud at the Tulsa Shootout,” says Benson.Brayden Benson began his racing career in 2013 as the youngest mod-lite driver in the adult class at just 13 years old. With multiple heat race wins and consistent top 5 finishes, Benson has proven himself a force to be reckoned with. In 2023, his journey was elevated through a strategic partnership with the BKR Racing Team, jointly owned by veteran mechanic Brian Kemenah and full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell."In 2024, BKR is pleased to have Brayden Benson in our team lineup. Brayden races in the Eastern USA in mod-lites. We are excited to give Brayden a chance in open-wheel wing and non-wing 600 racing. Hopefully, in 15-20 races, that will give him a good chance to get on his feet and a shot at a few WINS," says Brian Kemenah, Owner of BKR Racing.Benson will be competing amongst over 1500 drivers at the Tulsa Shootout, the world's largest event for micro-sprint racing, which includes six different racing classes.Please get in touch for more information on Brayden Benson, his racing journey, and sponsorship opportunities. Benson prioritizes the representation of sponsors with the utmost respect both on and off the track.About BKR Racing:Bell Kemenah Racing (BKR) is a professional racing team owned by veteran mechanic Brian Kemenah and NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell. BKR is committed to giving talented drivers the chance to compete at the highest levels of racing and helping them leave their mark on the racing world.

