Kerri B. Fox Has Been Inducted Into The Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry

Kerri B. Fox is recognized for her expert leadership of Delaware Digital Media

BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kerri B. Fox has been included in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.With more than two decades of excellence in marketing, SEO and e-commerce, Ms. Fox has earned distinction as the chief executive officer of Delaware Digital Media . Since 2018, she has focused her efforts on leading digital marketing, Google ranking (SEO) and brand recognition endeavors for clients in multiple niches, including handling website design and development. Additionally, she has served as the chief executive officer for Aspire Consult Group since 2017 and for Florida Digital Media , LLC since 2022. She is also a valued member of the Delaware Fund for Women.Prior to her current roles, Ms. Fox served honorably as a Red Horse civil engineering airman for the United States Air Force National Guard from 1997 until 2005. Following her military service, she served as the chief executive officer for Fox Business Consulting in 2009 and took a role as the vice president of national sales for Pinnacle Ventures, Inc. in 2014. While developing her professional journey, Ms. Fox earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Strayer University in 2015.Accounting for her success, Ms. Fox credits her tenacity, taking every challenge and every failure as an opportunity to learn and improve throughout her career. She prides herself on providing a personalized experience with her clients. Having started and built each of her businesses from scratch she has a personal understanding of the unique challenges business owners face and has focused on small to medium-sized businesses that are often overlooked by large agencies.Looking to the future, Ms. Fox intends to continue to grow the business, particularly the Florida branch of her company. She also enjoys volunteering as a marketing expert and resource for Delaware businesses with the Delaware Library Association and the University of Delaware Business Association.About Marquis Who's Who®:Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Marquis celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, and Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at .

