Chromatography Reagents Market Worth USD 11.14 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +6.67% - Exactitude Consultancy

Chromatography Reagents Market

Chromatography Reagents Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Chromatography Reagents Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Chromatography Reagents Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Chromatography Reagents Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Chromatography Reagents Market in the coming years.

The Chromatography Reagents market is projected to grow from USD 7.09 billion in 2024 to USD 11.14 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing importance of chromatography tests for drug approvals. Moreover, growing use of chromatography in proteomics in emerging countries is expected to present avenues of growth for market players.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Agilent Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich, Avantor Performance Materials, Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, Regis Technologies, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Loba Chemie, Kanto Chemical, GFS Chemicals Inc, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tosoh Bioscience and other Prominent players.

Recent News:

9 February 2023: GE HealthCare acquired Caption Health, expanding ultrasound to support new users through FDA-cleared, AI-powered image guidance.

9 January 2023: GE HealthCare announced an agreement to acquire IMACTIS to strengthen its capabilities in interventional guidance.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Chromatography Reagents Market. The major and emerging players of the Chromatography Reagents Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Chromatography Reagents market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Chromatography Reagents market

Chromatography Reagents Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Solvents

Solid Support

Buffers

Ion Pair Reagents

Silylation Reagents

Alkylation and Esterification Reagents

Acylation Reagents

Chromatography Reagents Market by Separation Mechanism, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Adsorption Chromatography

Partition Chromatography

Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Size-Exclusion Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Others

Chromatography Reagents Market by Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Affinity Exchange

Ion Exchange

Size Exclusion

Hydrophobic Interaction

Mix Mode

Other Technologies

Chromatography Reagents Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Pharmaceutical Testing

Biopharma-Biotech Applications

Research and Academic Applications

Water and Environmental Analysis

Food and Beverage Testing

Petrochemical Analysis

Forensic Testing

Clinical Testing

Cosmeceutical Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Chromatography Reagents market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

With a 40% sales share in 2022, North America became the largest global market for chromatography reagents. Due to the rising demand for green chromatography, North America now controls the majority of the chromatography reagents market. The widespread usage of technologically sophisticated solutions, an expanded and well-established R&D infrastructure, and enhanced drug development activities are all contributing to the market expansion in this area during the course of the projection year.

As a result of the extensive study on biologics and medicines, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand the quickest over the projected period. The market expansion in this area is also being supported by a notable increase in the number of public-private investments in the pharmaceutical and life science research industries.

