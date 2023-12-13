Epoxy Adhesives Market Is Anticipated To Register 5.73% CAGR Between 2023-2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epoxy Adhesives Market

Epoxy Adhesives Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

Exactitude Consultancy

The global epoxy adhesives market size is expected to grow at more than 5.73% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 15.43 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 10.45 billion in 2023.

The global epoxy adhesives market size is expected to grow at more than 5.73% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 15.43 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 10.45 billion in 2023.

Recent News:

.January 9, 2023: With the launch of Loctite 3296- a new dual cure adhesive- Henkel expanded its range of dedicated active alignment adhesives for ADAS sensors, which are essential for precision and high sensor reliability.

.February 2,2023: H.B. Fuller Company announced it had acquired the Belgium-based company Fourny nv, a well-respected provider of construction adhesives with more than 70 years of experience in technologies focused on commercial roofing, construction, and other private label industrial specialties.

2023's Latest Additions :

.In-depth analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, worldwide inflation concerns, China's transition away from its zero-Covid approach and the challenges of its reopening, disruptions in supply chains, tensions in global trade, and the looming recession risk

.Assessment of global competitiveness and the market shares held by significant competitors

.Evaluation of market reach across diverse regions: Robust/Active/Niche/Minor

.Engaging online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative custom updates

.Entry to digital archives and a Research Platform

.Complimentary updates for a full year

Top Key Players are covered in the Epoxy Adhesives Market Report:

.Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

.3M Company

.Sika A.G.

.Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

.The DOW Chemical Company

.H.B. Fuller Co.

.Huntsman International LLC

.Pidilite Industries Ltd.

.LORD Corporation

.Permabond LLC.

Market Segment Analysis:

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

.One Component

.Two Component

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market by End-User Industry, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

.Building Construction

.Transportation

.Automotive

.Aerospace

.Electrical & Electronics

Regional Analysis:

.North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

.Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

.Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

.Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

.The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Browse Complete Report with TOC

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Epoxy Adhesives Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of The Epoxy Adhesives market.

– Changing market dynamics of the industry.

– In-depth market breakdown by Type, Application, etc.

– Historic, existing, and predictable market size in terms of extent and worth.

– Recent manufacturing trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of The Epoxy Adhesives market.

– Approaches to significant performers and product help.

– Prospective and niche sectors/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Detailed TOC of Epoxy Adhesives Market Research Report 2023 – 2029

Chapter 1 Epoxy Adhesives Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers and, Market data

Chapter 4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type and Region

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 7 Manufacturing Cost and, Gross profit Analysis

Chapter 8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy and, Status Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10 Market Driving Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Trends and, Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Methodology

The Epoxy Adhesives Market report gives answers to the following:

.What guidelines are followed by key performers to contest this Covid-19 condition?

.What are the important matters drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dangers of the market?

.will face surviving?

.Which are the essential market players in the Epoxy Adhesives industry?

.What is the forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global market for the duration of the forecast period (2023-2030)?

.What could be the anticipated value of the Epoxy Adhesives marketplace during the forecast period?

