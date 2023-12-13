Membrane Chromatography Market Size To Surge USD 856.97 Million By 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Membrane Chromatography Market

Membrane Chromatography Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

The global Membrane Chromatography Market is expected to grow at 16% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 856.97 million by 2030 from USD 303.2 million in 2023.

The global Membrane Chromatography Market is expected to grow at 16% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 856.97 million by 2030 from USD 303.2 million in 2023.

Recent Developments:

.April 2023 – 3M Health Information Systems works with Amazon Web Services to drive AI innovation in clinical documentation. 3M will employ AWS Machine Learning (ML) and generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Comprehend Medical, and Amazon Transcribe Medical, as part of the cooperation to help speed, refine, and expand the delivery of 3M's ambient clinical documentation and virtual assistant solutions. By collaborating with AWS, 3M will be able to further revolutionize the patient-physician experience, putting the patient first and lowering the administrative load for physicians.

.March 2023 – are a business. Since the connection is such an important component of safety programs, 3M is moving its Safety Inspection Management (SIM) software to Guardhat. The transition should be completed by mid-2023. In addition to the SIM transition, the two companies will consider future collaboration opportunities, such as combining 3M's expertise in personal protection equipment with Guardhat's leading worker-centric software platform to create connected safety opportunities that aim to keep more frontline workers safe.

Top Key Players are covered in the Membrane Chromatography Market Report:

.Merck KGaA

.SARTORIUS AG

.Asahi Kasei Corporation

.PALL Corporation (Danaher Subsidiary)

.Purilogics

.Porex Corporation

.Membrane Solutions, LLC

.3M

.Thermo Fisher Scientific

.Merck Millipore

Market Segment Analysis:

Membrane Chromatography Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

.Consumables

.Accessories

Membrane Chromatography Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

.High Molecular Weight Protein

.Viral Vectors

.Plasmid DNA

Membrane Chromatography Market by Technique, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

.Ion Exchange

.Affinity

Membrane Chromatography Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

.Chemical

.Sewage Treatment

Membrane Chromatography Market by End-User Industry, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

.Pharmaceutical

.Biopharmaceutical Companies

.CRO's

Regional Analysis:

.North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

.Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

.Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

.Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

.The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Detailed TOC of Membrane Chromatography Market Research Report 2023 – 2029

Chapter 1 Membrane Chromatography Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers and, Market data

Chapter 4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type and Region

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 7 Manufacturing Cost and, Gross profit Analysis

Chapter 8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy and, Status Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10 Market Driving Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Membrane Chromatography Market Trends and, Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Methodology

