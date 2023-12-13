US inflation provides optimism for potential slowdown in November

(MENAFN) In November, a diverse array of goods and services experienced price increases in the United States, while energy prices saw a decline, providing optimism for a potential slowdown in inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key indicator closely monitored for gauging inflation, registered a 0.1 percent month-on-month rise in November, with a 3.1 percent increase from the same period last year. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had anticipated a slowdown to 3.1 percent.



Although the monthly rate reflected a modest uptick compared to October, the annual rate signaled a deceleration after reaching 3.2 percent in the previous month. This nuanced data suggests a potential easing of inflationary pressures in the US.



For a more refined assessment, the Core CPI, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy prices, exhibited a 0.3 percent monthly increase and a 4 percent rise from a year ago. Both figures aligned with estimates and demonstrated minimal change from the preceding month.



Economists often prefer the Core CPI as a more reliable benchmark for measuring inflation compared to the overall Consumer Price Index. The latter, which recorded a 3.1 percent increase over the past year, underscores the intricacies involved in evaluating inflation dynamics. The November data presents a nuanced view of inflation trends, offering insights into potential shifts in consumer pricing and laying the groundwork for informed economic analysis and decision-making.

