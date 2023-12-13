NIA, I-T Raids At 26 Locations In B’Luru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 13 (IANS) The sleuths of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Income Tax (I-T) department conducted simultaneous raids in more than 26 locations in Bengaluru separately on Wednesday.

The sleuths of NIA conducted the search operation and raided more than 12 locations in Bengaluru following the arrest of suspected terrorist Ali Abbas with IS connections in a recent raid (December 9) in the state capital.

Sources explained that the NIA has raided the locations after digging out information from Ali Abbas. The terror suspect Ali Abbas ran an Urdu school and officers had seized Rs 16.42 lakh from his residence.

Abbas had settled in Bengaluru with his wife and three children for three years. Earlier, he lived in Mumbai. More details are yet to emerge regarding the raids.

In another development, the sleuths of the Income Tax department conducted simultaneous raids at 14 locations in Bengaluru. Sources explained that the raids were conducted on the gold jewellery shops and properties connected to jewel store owners.

The raids are underway in upscale Jayanagar locality of Bengaluru and they were connected to tax evasion, according to sources. More details are yet to emerge regarding raids.

The NIA and the I-T department are yet to issue official statements regarding the raids.

