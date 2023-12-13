CSGDB, WEF Sign Letter Of Intent To Enhance Qatari Workforce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Representing the State of Qatar, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) signed a letter of intent with the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.

President of CSGDB H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa and World Economic Forum President Borge Brende signed the agreement.

This cooperation aims to facilitate and develop lifelong learning skills and enhance the future competitiveness of the Qatari workforce.

By signing this Letter of Intent, the State of Qatar has joined the WEF's Global Accelerator Network, an initiative that connects a growing number of local platforms that support public-private cooperation and are designed to support governments and companies in building more prosperous and inclusive economies and societies.