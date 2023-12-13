Central Pattaya Beachfront Presents 'The Great Celebration 2024' To Woo Middle Eastern Travellers

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Embark on an enchanting journey at Central Pattaya, the largest natural beachfront shopping center in Asia. Nestled in the heart of Pattaya Beach, a city celebrated for its laid-back atmosphere, family-friendly beaches, exhilarating watersports, and rejuvenating seaside massages, Central Pattaya unveils 'The Great Celebration 2024' campaign in collaboration with global partner 'The Pokémon Company.' This event marks the first-ever Pattaya Beachfront Celebration, bringing the beloved Pokémon characters to Thai and international fans alike.

Running from November 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024, 'The Great Celebration 2024' invites everyone to immerse themselves in 'The World of Pokémon,' featuring unique decorations and a variety of engaging activities.

Key highlights of the event include:

. Pikachu Thunderbolt Christmas Trees, casting a luminous aura of joy at Central Pattaya, a spectacle introduced for the first time in Thailand!

. Exclusive Pokémon Happy Holidays collection items, specially designed for this campaign, including a 2-in-1 pillow blanket, tumbler, travel bag set, and keychain for avid collectors.

Tourists visiting Central Pattaya during the campaign period can enjoy special promotions:

Receive a complimentary Tourist Welcome Discount Package valued up to THB 10,000.

Receive a THB 100 Gift Voucher with every spending of THB 2,500 or more per receipt.

Avail the opportunity to purchase 'Happy Holiday Collections' at special prices: Pokémon 2-in-1 pillow blanket, tumbler, travel bag set, and keychain. Visit the redemption counter for prices.

Exclusive for Grab users: Enjoy discount codes up to 25% off* when traveling to participating Central Shopping Centers.

Beyond being a phenomenal shopping center, Central Pattaya encompasses the luxurious Hilton Pattaya Hotel, offering breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of Pattaya Jomtien Beach. This modern lifestyle hub has redefined the city's tourism experience, featuring iconic establishments such as the Central Department Store, Central Food Hall supermarket, SFX Cinema, and over 300 stores housing top-notch fashion boutiques, local and international restaurants, charming retail shops, and a vibrant arena in front of the shopping center.

Discover renowned brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, H&M, Jaspal, Jim Thompson, Lacoste, Pandora, Swarovski, Uniqlo, Victoria's Secret, Zara, and more. For those seeking unique Thai souvenirs, the 'Thai Tham' zone on the ground floor is a treasure trove of exquisite handmade jewelry, accessories, and intricately crafted woven bags.

Central Pattaya stands as your ultimate one-stop destination for a memorable day trip, offering a harmonious blend of shopping delights, delectable dining experiences, and awe-inspiring sunset panoramas. Embrace the allure of Central Pattaya, the unrivaled beachfront shopping destination in Thailand that is simply unmissable for Middle Eastern travelers.

