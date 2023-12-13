Trust Bank And Thales Launch Singapore's First Ocean Plastic® Card

Built for a diverse customer base including environmentally-conscious consumers, the card consists of 70% Ocean Plastic® from Parley for the Oceans1, making it one of the most eco-friendly cards available on the market.

Thales' Ocean Plastic® payment cards are manufactured from PET (a type of plastic used in products such as single-use bottles) recovered from coastal areas. Each card contains the equivalent of approximately one discarded bottle that would otherwise threaten vulnerable ocean environments.

The cards are manufactured using Thales' industry-leading technology at the Digital Identity & Security (DIS) Manufacturing Competence Centre in Singapore, the largest multi-module manufacturing facility for the Thales Group worldwide. The cards are also fully certified by payment schemes, complying with green manufacturing processes including the ISO 14001 and 50001 certification standards2. Thales' processes ensure that the card's environmental impact is minimised at every stage, from resource consumption and emissions during manufacturing to waste and end-of-life disposal.

“With Thales' sustainable innovations in banking cards, we are delighted to collaboratively bring to life the first Ocean Plastic® payment card in Singapore. As a digital bank with a core value of 'Build to Sustain', we hope to continue pioneering more sustainable solutions that reduce our environmental footprint,” said Hasan Khan, Head of Credit Card & Lending, Trust Bank.

“Thales is proud to support Trust as they provide their customers a sustainable payment card. Coupled with Thales' contactless banking technology and cybersecurity, the cards offer a seamless payment experience to consumers, while helping Trust contribute towards cleaner oceans. We look forward to further collaboration with them in the coming years.” Nassir GHROUS, Vice President, Thales Banking and Payment Services, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

----

1 'Parley for the Oceans' is the global network where creators, thinkers and leaders come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction.

2 ISO 14001 deals with resource consumption, waste management and pollution while ISO 50001 is interested in reducing energy consumption.