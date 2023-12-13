India exceeds Hong Kong market capitalization as 7th-largest market globally

(MENAFN) In a notable shift reflecting optimism about India's economic prospects, the market capitalization of Indian stocks has exceeded that of Hong Kong, securing its position as the seventh-largest market globally. According to data from the World Federation of Stock Exchanges, at the close of November, the total market value of the Indian National Stock Exchange reached USD3.989 trillion, surpassing Hong Kong's USD3.984 trillion, as reported by CNBC.



This milestone comes amid robust activity in the Indian stock market, which has marked another record level and achieved a remarkable 16 percent surge year-to-date. Impressively, this upward trajectory positions India for gains for the eighth consecutive year. In contrast, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong has faced a 17 percent decline since the beginning of the year.



India's recent market success is attributed to various factors, including increased liquidity, heightened local participation, and improved dynamics in the global macro environment, characterized by lower US Treasury bond yields. The country has emerged as a standout market in the Asia-Pacific region, bolstered by positive economic indicators and favorable conditions.



Looking ahead, HSBC has provided insights into sectors expected to perform well in the coming years. Banking, healthcare, and energy are identified as the best-positioned sectors for the next year, while automobiles, retailers, real estate, and telecoms are considered relatively well-placed for 2024. On the flip side, sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, utilities, and chemicals are categorized as less favorable by HSBC. The evolving dynamics in India's stock market underscore its resilience and attractiveness to investors in a globally competitive landscape.

