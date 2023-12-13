In A Major Security Breach, Two Enter Indian Parliament And Open Smoke Canisters

(MENAFN- NewsIn) New Delhi, December 13 (Indian Express): In a major security breach coming on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two men entered the Lok Sabha (the Lower House of the Indian parliament) on Wednesday and opened canisters that emitted a yellow smoke.

They were seated in the visitors' gallery. They took out canisters from their shoes. Television footage showed them jumping from desk to desk, and appeared to be headed towards the Well of the House. Members present inside the House told reporters later that they (the protesters) were chanting slogans such as 'tana shahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship won't be accepted).

They have been detained.

Two more protesters, a man named Amol, from Latur (Maharashtra), and a woman named Neelam, from Hisaar (Haryana), were held near Transport Bhavan, which is in close proximity to the Parliament complex.

One of those who entered the Lok Sabha has been identified as Sagar Sharma, while the identity of the other person is yet to be disclosed.

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the House proceedings said that he saw one person falling from the visitors' gallery, and simultaneously, another man was jumping on the desks.

“One of them took something out of his shoes that was emitting smoke. The security personnel caught them, and it remains to seen who they are, what was their objective and what organisation are they associated with,” he added.

A Delhi police official told The Indian Express,“The Parliament security services or CRPF must have detained the persons who were inside the Lok Sabha. For now, we know the persons managed to get general visitor passes. You have to apply for these passes beforehand and a background check is done. Inside the building there are security checks and scanners. However, the persons managed to carry smoke sticks and then break into the Lok Sabha. At present, they are with the Parliament security services. The officials will later hand them over to us and file a complaint.”

The Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said:“Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, (and) they were brought out by security personnel. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that the canisters were emitting yellow smoke, and raised concerns that it could have been“poisonous”.

“Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on December 13, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001.”

