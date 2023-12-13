EQS-News: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Issue of Debt

EPH Group AG: First investment in hotel project at top location in Tyrol

Hotel project at top location in the Kitzbühel Alps Property with 34,000 square meters in a unique panoramic location

Vienna, December 13, 2023 - The Vienna-based EPH Group AG today announced its first investment in Tyrol. In a joint venture with a local partner, the tourism company is developing a hotel project at a prime location in the Kitzbühel Alps. The joint project company already owns the site with an area of approx. 34,000 square meters in a unique panoramic location. A resort in the premium segment with a renowned international hotel brand as operator is planned. Further information on the project will be announced shortly. Last summer, EPH Group AG issued a tourism bond with an interest rate of 10% p.a. and monthly interest payments. The bond has since been listed on the Frankfurt and Vienna stock exchanges, among others (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB). EPH Group AG is planning an IPO in the "direct market plus" segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the medium term. Detailed information on the company and the bond can be found on the homepage .



About EPH Group AG: EPH Group AG is a team of investors, project developers, hotel real estate, financing and capital market experts. The company plans to build a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotels and resorts in the premium and luxury segment in Austria, Germany and other top European destinations.



