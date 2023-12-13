EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic Company Decision

DIGITAL RENTAL BRAND RENT AND TRAVEL EXPANDS TO ITALY AND EXPECTS A STRONG 2024 SUMMER SEASON

13.12.2023 / 08:35 CET/CEST

RENT AND TRAVEL, the digital rental brand from Knaus Tabbert, has developed into one of the top 3 rental portals in Germany since it was founded in 2016 and has set itself the goal of attracting new customers to the Knaus Tabbert Group brands and getting them excited about caravanning in the long term. With over 3,000 partner travel agencies across Germany, more than 2,450 motorhomes, camper vans and caravans from the KNAUS, WEINSBERG, TABBERT and T@B brands and around 170 rental stations in Germany, RENT AND TRAVEL is well on the way to becoming one of the leading caravanning rental platforms in Europe. "With our digital rental brand Rent and Travel, we can specifically excite younger customers about caravanning and achieve long-term brand loyalty among potential customers of tomorrow. According to a recent study, there are more than 14 million people in Germany alone who can imagine taking a camping, motorhome or caravan holiday." Wolfgang Speck (CEO) on the strategic importance of the rental market for Knaus Tabbert. Expansion into new markets Over the course of the year, RENT AND TRAVEL began the internationalisation process that had been planned for some time. Since 1 December 2023, vehicles can now also be rented or booked via Italian rental partners for the first time. RENT AND TRAVEL has launched in a total of 17 Italian cities. The next expansion step into other European countries - Austria, Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands - is already planned for the 2024 financial year. Positive outlook for 2024 The booking figures for the 2024 rental season show that caravanning as a form of holiday is enjoying increasing popularity even after the coronavirus years. Never before in the history of Rent and Travel have pre-bookings for the coming rental season been so high and the rental fleets already very well utilised so early on. Growth rates in the clear double-digit range are clear proof of this. C ontact:

