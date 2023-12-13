EQS-News: AustriaEnergy International GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AustriaEnergy International GmbH: Expansion of the first green hydrogen site to second project phase to triple the capacities

13.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful development start for second green hydrogen site with an expected wind capacity of approx. 5 GW Additional tailwind expected from international Climate Club led by Germany and Chile Vienna, 13.12.2023 – AustriaEnergy International GmbH, an owner-managed, internationally active technology integrator and site developer for the design of industrial wind and solar parks for grid feed-in as well as for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia from exclusively renewable energies, has made further important progress in Chile so far in 2023. As planned, the first green hydrogen site will be expanded to a second project phase in order to triple the capacities. The contract with the partner CIP was recently signed. The submission to the Chilean environmental authority to obtain the environmental permit for the first phase is planned for the first quarter of 2024, so that the environmental impact assessment should be completed by the end of 2025 at the latest. The second phase is to be submitted to the authorities around 1.5 years later. For the second stand-alone green hydrogen site, the lease agreements for almost 60,000 ha have already been signed as planned and the corresponding site development has begun with wind measurements and initial environmental studies. In addition, talks are currently underway to conclude further lease agreements for land with a total area of around 25,000

ha.

By the end of 2023, two hydrogen and probably four wind/photovoltaic sites with a total capacity of around 9 GW will be under development. Three to five further wind sites with a total capacity of around 1 GW are to be added in the course of 2024. Revenue of around USD 9 million is expected from the sale of the 120 MW wind park in 2024 and revenue of around USD 29 million from the sale of shares in the first phase of the first green hydrogen site in 2026. AustriaEnergy expects additional tailwind for its further business development from the new international Climate Club, which recently began its work at the World Climate Conference in Dubai. The chairmanship will be shared between Germany and Chile until the end of 2025, with the latter acting as co-chair. The aim of the Climate Club is to support the rapid and ambitious implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement and to limit global warming to 1.5°C. As an inclusive forum of states, the Climate Club will help to drive forward decarbonization in the industrial sector, further develop measures to reduce emissions and limit the risks of companies relocating to countries with less stringent climate regulations (“carbon leakage”). To finance the further development of the sites in Chile, which is proceeding according to plan, AustriaEnergy is currently offering a secured 8.00% Green Bond 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A3LE0J4) for subscription. Interested investors can submit their subscription applications via the company's website ( using a digital subscription form (minimum subscription: EUR 10,000). In addition, the Green Bond can also be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a denomination of EUR 1,000. Key data of the secured Green Bond 2023/2028 Issuer AustriaEnergy International GmbH Financial instrument Green Bond (classified by imug/SPO) Issue volume Up to EUR 25 million Placed volume EUR 2.6 million Coupon 8.00% p.a. Status Secured, unsubordinated Security First-ranking pledge of the issuer's dividend claims against AustriaEnergy Spain, S.L.U., which holds all Chilean sites, to the security trustee in favor of the bondholders Security trustee Bondholders, S.L. ISIN/WKN DE000A3LE0J4/A3LE0J Denomination EUR 1,000 Issue price 100% Minimum subscription amount for subscription via the company website EUR 10,000 Offer period 25 November 2023 to 23 November 2024 (12:00) Offer

Public offering in Luxembourg, Austria and Germany Private placement in certain jurisdictions in the EEA and Switzerland Value date 30 June 2023 Term 5 years: 30 June 2023 to 30 June 2028 (exclusive) Interest payment Annually in arrears on 30 June of each year (for the first time in 2024) Redemption date 30 June 2028 Redemption price 100% Special termination rights of the issuer

From 30 June 2025 to 29 June 2026 at 102% of the nominal amount From 30 June 2026 to 29 June 2027 at 101% of the nominal amount Termination rights of bondholders and covenants

Cross default

Negative pledge

Transparency obligation Restriction on disposal Prospectus

Prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur (“CSSF”) in Luxembourg with notification to the Austrian Financial Market Authority (“FMA”) and to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) in Germany The approval of the prospectus shall not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Applicable law German law Stock exchange segment Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG (Freiverkehr of Frankfurt Stock Exchange) Bookrunner BankM AG

Important note:

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The securities which are the subject of this publication were offered by the issuer exclusively in the Republic of Austria, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg by way of a public offer. The public offer has ended. Outside the Republic of Austria, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, an offer will be made exclusively in the form of a private placement in accordance with the applicable exemption provisions. In particular, the securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.



Contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

089/8896906-25

...

13.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: AustriaEnergy International GmbH Stubenring 18/10 1010 Wien Austria E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3LE0J4



