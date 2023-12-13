Rice Exports To Select European Nations Exempted From Mandatory Inspection For 6 Months

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) The central government on Tuesday announced exemption of the mandatory requirement of a certificate of inspection by export inspection agencies for shipping both basmati and non-basmati rice to certain European countries by six more months.
Earlier on May 29, 2023, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced the move for six months.
Amending a notification dated May 29, 2023, the DGFT said that export of rice (basmati and non-basmati) to EU member states and other European countries namely UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland“only” will require certificate of inspection from Export Inspection Council/Export Inspection Agency.
“Export to remaining European countries will not require a certificate of inspection by the Export Inspection Council (EIC)/Export Inspection Agency for export from the date of this notification for a period of six months,” the DGFT notification said.
EIC is the official export certification body of India which ensures quality and safety of products exported from India.
