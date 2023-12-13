Proposed AI Mission To Provide Startups Access To Compute Power: PM Modi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the government will launch an AI Mission to provide compute power in the hands of the startups and innovators so that they can tackle problems in areas like healthcare, agriculture and education.

Addressing the Global Partnership for AI Summit in Delhi, PM Modi, said,“We will launch an AI mission to get AI compute power which will help startups and innovators. With this mission, agriculture, healthcare and education sectors will be promoted.”

This comes months after the government adopted a report by an expert panel which recommended that the Indian government create computing infrastructure of 24,500 graphics processing units (GPU) at 17 centres to enable innovation in the emerging tech area in the country by startups and academia.

Under the proposal, about 14,500 GPUs have been recommended for training of AI models and high performance storage, while the rest 10,000 is for AI inferencing.

The amount of compute power to be commissioned under the mission has not been specified by PM Modi.

He inaugurated the GPAI summit on Tuesday, and international delegates are expected to engage in several sessions revolving around AI. As part of the event, the government is working on a multi-country, consensus-based declaration on AI, specifically on ways to mitigate risks and foster innovation.

(KNN Bureau)