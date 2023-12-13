Dipankar Unique Holidays' Ltd., Guests Enjoy Gala Unveiling Of Ikigai's Green Valley Beach Resort

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Panaji, Goa, India It was like a dream come true for many among the 200+ group tourists of Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd. who witnessed a magical evening at the gala unveiling ceremony of Green Valley Beach Resort. Located in Panjim, Central Goa, near Dona Paula Beach, the resort hosted over 600 guests at the gala ceremony in total and was helmed by none other than Bollywood's most loved and equally missed actress, the evergreen beauty, Bhagyashree (Maine Pyar Kiya Fame) as the chief guest.



600 guests of Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd. attending Sham-e-mehfil at IKIGAI's Green Valley Beach Resort





Welcoming the guests of Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd. at the ceremony, Bhagyashree said,“It is a great pleasure to welcome all the guests here tonight at this magical ceremony. The unparalleled charm and distinctive features of this immensely beautiful venue of Green Valley Beach Resort, are actually just a glimpse of what Goa has to offer as it prepares to welcome people from all across India and abroad this tourist season.”





The star studded evening of the grand unveiling was hosted by gorgeous anchor, Sana Sheikh. The exciting flow of the event included a hilarious standup act by Comedian Sunil Pal, a scintillating singing performance by Shubhangi Kedar and Team from Jayraj Music, and sizzling dance performances by Goa's famous troupe Yogi's Angels.





Speaking on the immense success of the evening, Dr. Suryaji Kamble, CMD, Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd. said,“We knew that our guests would enjoy the evening as much as we enjoy putting things together for them. Seeing Bollywood stars from up close at this glittering ceremony is something none of them have ever experienced before. This is what we specialise in, offering group travel experiences that create lasting memories.”





Most of the guests of Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd. were a part of one of its group tours that the company organises on a regular basis. Every member of this visiting group was visibly wowed by the star-studded evening and the luxurious surroundings of the venue, Green Valley Beach Resort.





“Each of the group tours managed by Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd. comprises families, couples and even solo travellers who wish to explore a variety of destinations across India with added advantages of safety and affordability. We design our itineraries to suit the preferences of our guests and make sure that they have an experience that brings them back to us again for their next group tour,” added Mr. L.B Patil, Director - Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd .





The special gala evening in celebration of the grand unveiling of Green Valley Beach Resort was a huge success with everyone who attended. Located near the extremely popular Dona Paula Beach, the Green Valley Beach Resort is perfectly attuned to the beautiful natural serenity and greenery all around. The ceremony venue made the most out of the natural ambiance and offered an amazing experience to one and all.





About Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd.:

Dipankar Unique Holidays Ltd. has forayed in the hospitality industry with IKIGAI Brand. The company also arranges customized group tours for destinations both domestic and abroad. It is a part of Dipankar Global, a conglomerate of different types of businesses in a variety of industries. All group tours managed by Dipankar Unique Holidays are targeted towards families, couples and even solo travelers who wish to explore a variety of destinations across India with added advantages of safety and affordability.





For further information, please log on to the official website